Independence Day CM Jai Ram Thakur hoists National Flag at Sarahan in Sirmaur

Tribune News Service

Solan, August 15

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur hoisted the Tricolour on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day at Sarahan in Sirmaur district on Monday.

The Chief Minister recalled the contribution of Dr YS Parmar in the freedom struggle and subsequent formation of the state.

Many people from Himachal have contributed to the freedom struggle, Thakur said. He recalled the Pachota Andolan where common people had unitedly fought against the British in Sirmaur district. The contribution of Vaid Surat Singh and Dr YS Parmar was especially insignificant, he said.

The CM said PM Narendra Modi has inculcated a sense of nationalism in the common man through the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. I-Day is also an occasion to celebrate the rich history of the nation, he added.

“Himachal is known as Dev Bhumi as well as Veer Bhumi, as soldiers from the state are bravely guarding India’s borders,” the CM said.

“Himachal, too, has completed 75 years of its statehood. We are celebrating the occasion by organising 75 programmes across the state in all Assembly segments. Also, the new generation should know how Himachal has progressed in the last 75 years,” he said.