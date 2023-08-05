Independence Day functions in all districts

Shimla, August 4
A spokesperson of the state government informed here today that the Independence Day function will be celebrated on August 15 in all the districts.
He said that Speaker HP Vidhan Sabha Kuldeep Singh Pathania will preside over the district-level function at Mandi, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri will preside over the function at Dharamsala in district Kangra, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dhani Ram Shandil at Solan, Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar at Chamba, Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan at Hamirpur, Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi at Reckong Peo in Kinnaur, Education Minister Rohit Thakur at Una, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh at Shimla and Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh at Nahan in Sirmaur.
