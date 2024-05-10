Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, Rajinder Rana cannot betray people: Prem Kaushal

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, May 9

Inder Dutt Lakhanpal and Rajinder Rana have committed political suicide by changing their loyalties towards BJP as both of them were elected on the Congress platform. This was stated by Prem Kaushal, chief spokesperson of Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee, here today. He said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had initiated major development works in the Barsar and Sujanpur constituencies after taking reigns of the state.

Kaushal added that both the leaders should have taken lesson from history as people had rejected unfaithful leaders. He alleged that Inder Dutt Lakhanpal never wanted to serve people of Barsar despite being elected thrice to the Vidhan Sabha. He added that the CM had announced various development works of over Rs 300 crore for the Barsar constituency in 12 months. He said Lakhanpal would not be able to betray people again.

He said in 2012, Rana betrayed his political guru to contest as an independent candidate and later as a Congress candidate he was elected to the Vidhan Sabha twice. He added that despite getting favours from the Congress, Rana joined the BJP. He said such turncoats do not go long way in politics. The people of Sujanpur were annoyed and Rana’s defeat was inevitable, he added.

