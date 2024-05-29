INDIA bloc wants to give quota to Muslims: JP Nadda

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, May 28

BJP national president JP Nadda today said the INDIA bloc was a “coalition of corrupt parties” that allegedly wanted to provide religion-based reservation to Muslims by snatching it from those allowed under the Constitution.

Addressing rallies at Nankhari (Rampur) and Kinnaur in support of BJP’s Mandi candidate Kangana Ranaut, Nadda asserted that the tribal reservation was given on geographical considerations, but the “Congress wanted to divert it to the Muslims”. “The leaders of all parties that form the INDIA bloc, be it the Congress, AAP or Trinamool, have been involved in scams related to liquor, 2G, coal, sugar, rice, Rafael, helicopter, fodder and recruitment. Most of their top leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, P Chidambaram, Lalu Prasad and Manish Sisodia, are either out on bail or in jail,” he remarked.

Nadda said in 2014 when Modi came to power, he gave one rank-one pension (OROP) benefit to Army personnel and transferred Rs 1.25 lakh crore into their accounts. “Under PM Modi, the Army gave a befitting reply to Pakistan by way of surgical strikes. He also ensured the production of bulletproof jackets and fighter planes in India itself,” he added.

The BJP president appealed to the voters to rise above petty considerations of caste, region and religion and vote for PM Modi against as he had “changed the political narrative in the country and laid the foundation for a ‘Viksit Bharat’”. “India was earlier perceived as a corrupt nation dependent on others for its needs. But the image has changed globally and the credit for it goes to PM Modi,” he added.

Nadda said the PM had delivered not only what he promised, but done things that he didn’t. “That’s why the people have faith in the PM’s guarantee. In sharp contrast to the financial distress being faced by most of the developed nations, especially after the Covid pandemic, India has risen to become the third-strongest economic power,” he said.

He said the Modi government was spending Rs 7,500 crore for strengthening infrastructure such as roads and bridges along the border under the Vibrant Village scheme. “Over the past 10 years, roads spanning about one lakh km had been laid in India, including 17,000 km in Himachal Pradesh. Over four crore houses have been built and 10 lakh LPG and 11 crore water connections given,” he added.

Nadda also listed mega projects, including AIIMS-Bilaspur, IIIT-Una, bulk drugs park and medical devices park, given to Himachal by the Union Government.

