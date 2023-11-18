India has excelled under PM Modi on all fronts, says Rajeev Bindal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 17

BJP president Rajeev Bindal today said that the Central Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been successful on all fronts, including infrastructure development, diplomacy, defence and people’s welfare.

Bindal, while addressing a gathering of the party’s district Yuva Morcha in Una, said that the Congress government in the state was about to complete its first year in office but it was yet to fulfil promises made to people before the last Assembly elections.

He said that 80 crore families were given free ration during the pandemic while 12 crore toilets and 3.5 crore houses were constructed for needy families. He added that the road infrastructure was being strengthened at a fast pace, India’s international diplomacy was at its best and the country’s defence forces were the strongest ever.

Bindal said the Congress was about to complete one year in office but its government was yet to fulfill poll promises. He said that the party had promised to pay a Rs 1,500 monthly assistance to 9.5 lakh women but nothing happened.

