India leading world, all credit to PM Narendra Modi: Yogi Adityanath

KULLU, NOVember 8
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today said India was no more a backward country and had now become the leader of the world.
He addressed a public meeting in favour of BJP candidate Lokender Kumar in Raja Raghubir Singh Stadium at Anni. He said India was touching new heights of development under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.
The CM said a new trust had been generated among Indians living across the world. He said, “There is no problem in the world for which India does not have a solution and all this has been possible during the BJP rule. Even when the whole world was in trouble during Covid, development did not stop in India.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Justice DY Chandrachud takes oath as 50th Chief Justice of India
President Draupadi Murmu administer the oath of office to Ju...
DMK, allies petition President for ‘sacking’ Tamil Nadu governor, slam him for ‘communal’ remarks
Among others, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance take ...
Harjinder Singh Dhami re-elected SGPC president
Polls 104 votes against Bibi Jagir Kaur’s 42
Kerala govt intends to replace governor as universities’ chancellor through ordinance: Higher Education Minister
The decision to issue the ordinance taken at a cabinet meeti...
UGC scraps rule on publishing in journals before final submission of PhD thesis
It will no longer be mandatory to publish research papers pu...