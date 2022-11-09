India leading world, all credit to PM Narendra Modi: Yogi Adityanath

Our Correspondent

KULLU, NOVember 8

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today said India was no more a backward country and had now become the leader of the world.

He addressed a public meeting in favour of BJP candidate Lokender Kumar in Raja Raghubir Singh Stadium at Anni. He said India was touching new heights of development under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

The CM said a new trust had been generated among Indians living across the world. He said, “There is no problem in the world for which India does not have a solution and all this has been possible during the BJP rule. Even when the whole world was in trouble during Covid, development did not stop in India.”

#BJP #Kullu #narendra modi #yogi adityanath