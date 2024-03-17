 INDIA VOTES 2024: 56.38L to cast vote in 4 LS, 6 Assembly constituencies : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • INDIA VOTES 2024: 56.38L to cast vote in 4 LS, 6 Assembly constituencies

INDIA VOTES 2024: 56.38L to cast vote in 4 LS, 6 Assembly constituencies

INDIA VOTES 2024: 56.38L to cast vote in 4 LS, 6 Assembly constituencies

Chief Electoral Officer Maneesh Garg addresses mediapersons in Shimla on Saturday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 16

A total of 56.38 lakh voters will cast their vote in the Lok Sabha elections for four seats and Assembly byelections for six segments to be held simultaneously on June 1.

“Our endeavour will be to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections in the four Lok Sabha seats and six Assembly segments of Dharamsala, Barsar, Lahaul-Spiti, Sunajpur, Gagret and Kutlehar on June 1,” said Maneesh Garg, Chief Electoral Officer. “The model code of conduct (MCC) has come into force immediately with the announcement of elections and will remain in force till June 4,” he added.

Garg said, “There are 56,38,422 voters comprising 28,79,200 men, 27,59,187 women and 35 third gender. There will be 1,38,918 first-time voters (75,001 male and 63,916 female) in the 18 to 19 years’ age group in these elections. The total number of voters with physical disability is 56,320, besides 60,995 voters above the age of 85 years.” He added that voters with more than 40 per cent disability could avail of the option to vote at home and 50,000 staff had been deployed on election duty.

He said, “There are 7,990 polling stations in Himachal with an equal number of EVMs. There are 231 polling stations in the state with more than 1,200 voters. The highest number of 1,410 voters are in Manola-1 in Dalhousie and the lowest 16 voters at Kaa in Manali, followed by 34 at Summer Hill in the Shimla segment.”

He added that there were 150 polling stations, which would be run by all women staff, while 29 would be managed by the staff with disability and 54 polling stations would be managed by the youth.

Garg said, “Tashigang in Lahaul and Spiti is the highest polling station in the world, located at a height of 15,256 feet, followed by Nako (12,010 feet), Chasak Bhatouri (11,302 feet) and Manali (10,000 feet). The highest number of voters are in the Sulah constituency.”

He added that of all 7,990 polling stations, at Ahalani in Bharmour, 183 voters would have to walk 13 km to cast their votes while at Chakki in Bhattiyat, 135 voters would have to walk for 13 km. Expenditure monitoring teams had been constituted to prevent the use of money and muscle power in the elections.

Garg said that 414 polling stations had been identified where voting percentage was below 60 per cent in the last elections so that voters could be encouraged to cast their vote. He added that efforts would be made to bridge the gap between the voting percentages in the Assembly and parliamentary elections.

The Sullah, Jawali and Jogindernagar Assembly constituencies have more than one lakh voters. While the Sullah constituency in Kangra district has the highest number of 1,01,125 voters, Lahaul-Spiti has the lowest number of 20,041 voters.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha #Shimla


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

7-phase Lok Sabha election from April 19; counting on June 4

2
Punjab

2 IAS, 13 PCS officers shifted in Punjab

3
Delhi

Relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in excise policy case

4
India

State Assembly elections 2024: Here is which state votes when

5
Trending

Pakistani student’s hilarious answer on Physics exam sparks wave of laughter across social media

6
Trending

Rakhi Sawant’s ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani claims she is ‘absconding’ in Dubai, to be arrested upon return: here is why

7
Himachal

Bypolls to 6 Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh to be held along with Lok Sabha election on June 1

8
Trending

Chief Election Commissioner’s ‘long’ speech before announcing Lok Sabha Election dates becomes meme content

9
Haryana

40 workers injured in boiler blast at Dharuhera factory in Haryana’s Rewari; 3 critical

10
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Mayoral election: ‘I am under treatment for mental trauma and stress caused by incessant criticism’, Anil Masih tells Supreme Court

Don't Miss

View All
Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Top News

Excise policy case: Day after relief from court, ED issues fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on March 21

Excise policy case: Day after relief from court, ED issues fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on March 21

The ninth summons have been issued so that Kejriwal's statem...

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy

Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh shared the news on social m...

Ensure AI doesn’t play truant: Govt

Ensure AI doesn’t play truant: Govt

Rewari factory blast: Haryana CM Nayab Saini orders magisterial probe

Rewari factory blast: Haryana CM Nayab Saini orders magisterial probe

Around 40 workers were rushed to various hospitals with burn...

Disruptive forces at play in Punjab, says RSS report on farmers’ protest

Disruptive forces at play in Punjab, says RSS report on farmers’ protest

Flags Nuh violence, anti-Sanatan Dharma remarks in annual re...


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC proposes budget of ~456.61 cr for 2024-25

Amritsar MC proposes budget of Rs 456.61 cr for 2024-25

4 acquitted in 4-yr-old NDPS, Arms Act case

Finally, bridge comes up to mitigate sufferings of Gurdaspur villagers

Videoconferencing unit inaugurated at Central Jail

Huge quantity of lahan, illicit liquor recovered from Tarn Taran villages

Chandigarh goes to Lok Sabha polls on June 1

Chandigarh goes to Lok Sabha polls on June 1

Chandigarh Mayor, MP divide to fore at MC events

Healthcare workers at risk of Hepatitis B infection: PGI study

Panchkula MC may allow registration of only sterilised banned dogs

Mohali district’s total electorate 7,90,499

Excise policy case: Day after relief from court, ED issues fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on March 21

Excise policy case: Day after relief from court, ED issues fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on March 21

Lok Sabha poll: Delhi to vote in single phase on May 25

Vote against ‘dictatorship’: Kejri to public

CM announces plan to empower street vendors

1,396 slum-dwellers get modern flats

DC Sarangal asks officials to implement poll code strictly

DC Sarangal asks officials to implement poll code strictly

28 new vehicles added to cops’ fleet

Man held with foreign revolver

Ban on carrying weapons, firearms in Hoshiarpur district

2 of drug trafficking racket nabbed

Poll code enforced in district; LS elections on June 1 in state

Poll code enforced in district; LS elections on June 1 in state

Civic body starts removing illegal political ads from city

Forging passports for criminals: Staffer of Civil Surgeon’s office, cop among three detained from Patiala

A first: Admn to take care of leprosy patients, kin

14-year-old girl ends her life

Quantum physicists share ideas

Quantum physicists share ideas

Justice Gurbir Singh inspects courts at Fatehgarh Sahib

Fatehgarh MLA lays stones for Rs 6-crore works

PPS Nabha students visit NIPER

Workshop organised at college