INDIA VOTES 2024: Chamba administration steps up vigil ahead of polls

Our Correspondent

Chamba, May 4

The Chamba district administration today convened a meeting of administrative and police officials from border areas of neighbouring states to formulate a strategy for peaceful voting and security measures during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Polling in the four Lok Sabha constituencies — Kangra, Mandi, Shimla and Hamirpur — will be held in the seventh and last phase of the General Elections on June 1. While four Assembly segments in Chamba — Churah, Chamba, Dalhousie and Bhattiyat — are in the Kangra parliamentary constituency, Bharmour falls under the jurisdiction of the Mandi parliamentary constituency. Presided over by Chamba Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Repaswal, the meeting was aimed at ensuring peaceful voting during the Lok Sabha elections and discussing various aspects related to security and law enforcement.

During the meeting, important discussions were held regarding the prevention of possible illegal trafficking of intoxicating substances from neighbouring states. During the meeting, Repaswal said Chamba district shares its border with Pathankot district of Punjab and Kathua, Doda and Kishtwar districts of Jammu and Kashmir. He said the state authorities had put in place elaborate security arrangements in the border areas.

He urged police officials from other states to remain particularly vigilant in the border areas 48 hours prior to polling.

He also urged the officials to keep a check on the printing presses and marriage palaces under their jurisdiction. Detailed discussions were also held on various other issues related to the elections.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav, Additional District Magistrate Rahul Chauhan, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Excise and Taxation) Kunwar Shah Dev Katoh, Kathua Deputy Superintendent of Police (Jammu and Kashmir) Manjit Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Pathankot) Nachhatar Singh, Tehsildar Election Anoop Dogra and other officials were also present at the meeting.

