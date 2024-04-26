INDIA VOTES 2024: Chamba admn unveils poll mascot ‘Bholu’ to raise voter awareness

Chamba, April 25
In a bid to ensure the participation of all eligible voters in the Lok Sabha polls, the Deputy Commissioner and District Electoral Officer, Mukesh Rapswal, launched an election mascot and a sticker under the SVEEP(Systematic Voter’s Education and Electoral Participation ) campaign.
He informed that along with the delivery of the LPG cylinders, the residents would be appealed to cast their votes through specially designed stickers.
Stickers featuring mascot named ‘Bholu’, based on the Himalayan Brown Bear found in the Kugti and Tundah wildlife sanctuaries in Bharmour and Pangi valleys of the district, with a message in the local Gaddi dialect, “Munh bhi gana vota pana” (I shall got to cast my vote), will be affixed on the gas cylinders throughout Chamba district.
Additionally, the stickers will also be placed on public transport vehicles and prominent places, aiming to spread the message of the importance of voting.
He said that 50,000 gas cylinders are delivered to the domestic consumers every month through 10 gas agencies on an average. The sticker conveys the message of conservation of brown bear, besides motivating people in remote areas to participate in voting, said Repswal. Repswal further said the administration has initiated a well-organised voters’ education and awareness campaign to encourage voting. Under the campaign, effective voter awareness activities are being organised in the remote areas of the district.
Assistant Commissioner to Deputy Commissioner PP Singh, SDM Chamba Arun Sharma, District Nodal Officer for SVEEP programme Arvind Singh Chauhan, Economist from District Rural Development Agency Vinod Kumar, and in-charge, District Food and Civil Supplies Corporation, Jyoti Surya were among others present on the occasion.
