INDIA VOTES 2024: ‘Films Kangana Ranaut’s priority’: Congress raises doubts about her availability after poll

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, March 27

There is uncertainty over incumbent Mandi MP Pratibha Singh contesting the Lok Sabha poll but the Congress and the BJP are engaged in a slugfest over the allotment of ticket to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut. Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh has raised questions whether Kangana will be available in Mandi 24X7, while drawing a parallel with another actor Sunny Deol.

Actor was missing when rain disaster hit Films have been Kangana’s priority so, will she do justice to the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency, which constitutes Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur, Bharmour, Rampur and remote areas of Kullu and Mandi. When Kullu and Mandi faced massive destruction due to unprecedented rains last year, Kangana was nowhere to be seen. Vikramaditya Singh, PWD minister

The state BJP leadership today came out in the defence of Kangana in Mandi on the issue of objectionable remarks made against her by Congress leader Supriya Shrinate. The Congress is raising questions whether the Bollywood star is serious about politics. Kangana is likely to launch her campaign with much fanfare in a day or two. Her entry into the election arena has added glamour to the campaign with the BJP portraying her as ‘Himachal ki Beti’, who has earned a niche for herself in the tinsel world.

Vikramaditya lauded Kangana for her acting prowess but cautioned the people of Mandi to be careful before casting their vote in her favour. He posted a letter written in June 2019 by Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol, appointing someone as his representative to attend meetings and follow important matters of his constituency, on his social media handle. “Aise halat Mandi mein na ho jayen. Main Prabhu Ram se kamna karta hoon,” he said while urging people to cast their vote after a lot of thinking.

Kangana on getting ticket had said that “Mandi is my ‘janambhoomi’ and the BJP has given me an opportunity to serve my people. I belong to Bhambla village in the Sarkaghat area of Mandi district.”

The fact that the BJP had won nine of the 10 Assembly segments in the 2022 Vidhan Sabha poll in Mandi district gives it a clear edge over the Congress. Moreover, Mandi happens to be the home turf of former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, who will work overtime to ensure her victory.

Vikramaditya, whose mother Pratibha Singh has won three elections from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat, has raised questions whether Kangana will be a full-time politician. “Making a name for herself in Bollywood is very good and appreciable but will she be a full-time politician or will she return to Mumbai for acting? It is for the people of the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency to take a call,” he said.

Vikramaditya said, “When Kullu and Mandi districts faced massive destruction due to unprecedented rains during monsoon last year, Kangana was nowhere to be seen. So, she will be asked such questions during the elections.” He added that the BJP had fielded Kangana but stardom alone was not enough in politics. “Films have been Kangana’s priority so, will she do justice to the Mandi constituency, which constitutes Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur, Bharmour, Rampur and remote areas of Kullu and Mandi,” he added.

Former Mandi MP Maheshwar Singh has also expressed displeasure over the BJP granting ticket to Kangana from the constituency. Former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur met Maheshwar yesterday to pacify him.

Maheshwar had won three Lok Sabha elections on the BJP ticket. He was also elected to the Rajya Sabha in 1992 on BJP ticket.

