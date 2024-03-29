INDIA VOTES 2024: Focus on data as Nahan staff apprised of Lok Sabha poll tasks during training session

Our Correspondent

Nahan, March 28

In preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) of Nahan, Salim Azam, reiterated the importance of all employees entering their data into the ‘District Information System for Elections’ (NextGen DISE) website portal. This mandate was emphasised during a one-day training programme held for the Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) from various departments under the Nahan constituency assembly.

During the training session at the Bachat Bhawan of the Deputy Commissioner Office Nahan, SDM Salim Azam said that duties related to the election would be assigned based on the data uploaded on the NextGen DISE website application. He charged all DDOs with the responsibility of ensuring that the data of employees in their respective offices and institutions is not only uploaded, but also updated without fail.

Salient points Duties related to the election would be assigned based on the data uploaded on the NextGen DISE website application

All DDOs were charged with the responsibility of ensuring that the data of employees in their respective offices and institutions was not only uploaded, but also updated without fail

User IDs and passwords had been distributed to all DDOs to facilitate this process

The need for accurate updates, including mobile numbers, and filling in required columns was stressed in the training session.

The DDOs would be required to issue a certificate after updating the data of all their employees on the NextGen DISE portal

Vijay Kumar, the District Information Officer (DIO) of Sirmaur, provided guidance on uploading employee data on the NextGen DISE web application. He mentioned that user IDs and passwords have been distributed to all DDOs to facilitate this process. While acknowledging that the data of employees has already been entered into the system through the district treasury, Kumar stressed the need for accurate updates, including mobile numbers, and filling in required columns.

According to the DIO, it is compulsory to update the data of employees of all categories on the NextGen DISE web application. He highlighted that the system will automatically exempt certain categories of employees from election duty based on the information provided. To ensure smooth allocation of election-related duties, the DDOs were urged to provide correct and factual information. Additionally, the DDOs will be required to issue a certificate after updating the data of all their employees on the portal.

Tehsildar Election Mahendra Thakur revealed that similar training programmes are being conducted across all five assembly constituencies of Sirmaur district, which include Nahan, Paonta Sahib, Shillai, Pacchad, and Renuka Ji assembly constituency.

The session was attended by officials from the Election Department, DDOs from various departments, and other employees.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha #Nahan