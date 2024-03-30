INDIA VOTES 2024: Kangana holds road show in Mandi, attacks Congress over ‘derogatory’ remarks

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 29

Actor Kangana Ranaut, BJP candidate from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat, today said, “What can be expected from those who do not respect their daughters.” She hit out at the Congress for the derogatory remarks made in a social media post of Supriya Shrinate, at a public meeting held at Sarkaghat in Mandi district by

Kangana arrived at her native place Bhambla village in Sarkaghat from New Delhi. She held a road show at Sarkaghat for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. She was warmly greeted by people as she waved to them during the road show.

She said, “ I was happy when the BJP declared me as a candidate from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat. The next day, Congress leaders started making derogatory remarks against me, which reflected their narrow-mindedness. Congress national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate used derogatory remarks against me, reflecting the Congress’ attitude towards women.”

Kangana said, “Congress leaders are misleading the public that I will not be accessible if they elect me as their MP. Do not think that I am a heroine or a Bollywood star. Consider me as your sister, your daughter. Everyone is my family. You can contact me and my family any time, whenever you need.”

“You can see the large gathering here. A lot of people have come here. They are all proud that the daughter of Mandi, the nationalist voice from Mandi, will represent the constituency in this election,” she said during the road show.

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had stated that he wanted to kill Hindu Shakti, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he would sacrifice himself to protect the Shakti. It showed the difference of mindsets between the BJP and Congress, she added.

Kangana said, “The Congress never made any connect with Mandi. That is why they use such absurd language about girls of the district. Mandi is not a market, it is a revered palace of deities and saints, where a mega Shivratri festival is celebrated each year.”

She appealed to the people of the Mandi parliamentary constituency to give a befitting reply to the Congress by ensuring her victory.

Striking an emotional chord with local residents, Kangana also spoke in local Mandyali dialect and assured them of full dedication to serving them if she was elected to the Lok Sabha.

She was accompanied by Sarkaghat MLA Dilip Thakur and other local leaders.

Assembly segments under Mandi seat

Rampur (Shimla), Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti, Bharmour (Chamba), Sundernagar, Balh, Mandi, Drang, Jogindernagar, Nachan, Sarkaghat, Seraj, Karsog (Mandi), Kullu, Banjar, Anni, Manali (Kullu)

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Kangana Ranaut #Lok Sabha #Mandi #Social Media