INDIA VOTES 2024: Kangana Ranaut hits out at Rahul Gandhi over ‘murder of democracy’ remark

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 1

BJP candidate from the Mandi parliamentary constituency Kangana Ranaut, while responding to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘murder of democracy’ remark, today said that the Congress leader perhaps did not know the actual definition of democracy.

BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut, party president Rajeev Bindal and former CM Jai Ram Thakur at a meeting in Mandi on Monday. Photo: Jai Kumar

In a post on X, Gandhi had recently slammed the Central Government for the notices issued by the Income Tax Department to the Congress. Rahul had called it a ‘murder of democracy’. The Congress recently received fresh notices from the I-T Department demanding over Rs 1,823 crore, including penalties and accrued interest.

Kangana was in Mandi to attend a party meeting with senior party leaders to chalk out the poll strategy. State BJP president Rajeev Bindal, Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, BJP MLAs from Mandi district and other local party leaders attended the meeting.

She said, “It is my first meeting with party workers and senior leaders. Our target is to win all four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal to ensure our contribution to achieving the target of 400 plus seats in the Lok Sabha elections.”

Kangana said that the voters of Mandi would give a befitting reply to the Congress for the derogatory remarks of Supriya Shrinate. “Today, I am fighting an ideology which uses derogatory remarks against women. We have to teach them a lesson. The Congress disrespects sisters and daughters, while the BJP gives them respect,” she added.

She admitted that the political battle was tough but working hard with unity would yield the desired results. “I consider Anurag Thakur my role model and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur my mentor. Our cultural consciousness is Lord Shri Ram. There have been many governments till date but Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the one who has awakened this consciousness,” the Bollywood actor added.

She asked party workers to take care of campaigning in the hill state, while she is out campaigning for the party in other states.

After the meeting, Kangana performed a special puja at the famous Bhootnath temple. Later, she reached the Namo tea stall set up by the BJP Mahila Morcha at the Indira Market. She served tea to people along with Jai Ram Thakur, Bindal and Mahila Morcha president Bandana Yogi. She also offered prayers at the Bhimakali temple.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Democracy #Kangana Ranaut #Mandi #Rahul Gandhi #Rajeev Bindal