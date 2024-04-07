 INDIA VOTES 2024: Kangana-Vikramaditya clash on cards in Mandi as Congress may pick royal scion : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • INDIA VOTES 2024: Kangana-Vikramaditya clash on cards in Mandi as Congress may pick royal scion

INDIA VOTES 2024: Kangana-Vikramaditya clash on cards in Mandi as Congress may pick royal scion

Issue discussed at party meeting in New Delhi

INDIA VOTES 2024: Kangana-Vikramaditya clash on cards in Mandi as Congress may pick royal scion

Vikramaditya Singh and Kangana Ranaut



Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, April 6

The Mandi Lok Sabha seat could witness a keen contest with the possibility of Congress fielding Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh to take on actor Kangana Ranaut.

The issue was discussed at length at the meetings of the state coordination committee and the Congress screening committee in New Delhi today. Reliable sources revealed that the consent of Vikramaditya, a two-time MLA from Shimla (Rural) Assembly segment and son of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, had already been taken. In fact, he was summoned to the meeting of the screening committee, chaired by Bhagat Charan Dass, to seek his willingness.

Asha Kumari frontrunner from Kangra

  • Former minister and six-time MLA Asha Kumari from Dalhousie remains a frontrunner for the party ticket from the Kangra Lok Sabha seat. Being a Rajput, caste equations in Kangra-Chamba favour her while the BJP has fielded Rajeev Bhardwaj, a Brahmin
  • It is still unclear as to who would be fielded from the Shimla (reserved) Lok Sabha seat. With former BJP MP Virender Kashyap being keen to contest on the Congress ticket, deliberations are being held on the issue
  • It is also reliably learnt that the possibility of Congress fielding former Una MLA Satpal Raizada from Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat remains very high. Raizada is a close confidant of CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Vikramaditya had been made in-charge of the Mandi Lok Sabha seat and his mother, a three-time MP from Mandi, was likely to contest the poll. However, now there seems to be consensus on Vikramaditya’s name who had handled the entire election campaign of his mother Pratibha when she won the 2021 Mandi bypoll.

The final stamp of approval on the list of candidates for the four Lok Sabha and six Assembly bypoll, being held on the disqualification of six Congress MLAs, is likely to be given by the central election committee with a day or two. The BJP has already taken a head start in the campaign as it announced its candidates for the four Lok Sabha and six Assembly bypoll seats.

Sources said former minister and six-time MLA Asha Kumari from Dalhousie in Chamba district remains a frontrunner for the party ticket from the Kangra Lok Sabha seat. Being a Rajput, caste equations in Kangra-Chamba favour her while BJP has fielded Rajeev Bhardwaj, a Brahmin.

It is still unclear as who would find favour for being fielded from the Shimla (reserved) Lok Sabha seat. With former BJP MP Virender Kashyap being keen to contest on the Congress ticket, deliberations are being held on the issue. He is learnt to have met some senior central Congress leaders to stake his claim for the ticket. Dyal Pyari, who had lost the 2022 Assembly election from Pachhad Assembly segment in Sirmour district, also remains a strong contender.

It is also reliably learnt that the possibility of the Congress fielding former Una MLA Satpal Raizada from Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat also remains very high. Raizada had lost the 2022 Vidhan Sabha poll and is a close confidant of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Taking on four-time MP Anurag Thakur remains a formidable task for Raizada.

Discussions were also held on the candidates to be fielded for the six assembly bypoll from Dharamshala (Kangra), Gagret and Kutlehar (Una), Sujanpur (Hamirpur), Nalagarh (Solan) and Lahaul Spiti. Even though at certain places like Lahaul Spiti, former BJP legislators are keen to contest on the Congress ticket, a move being opposed by the local Congress leaders and workers.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Kangana Ranaut #Lok Sabha #Mandi #Shimla


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

Ludhiana East ACP Sandeep Singh, his gunman die as their car catches fire after colliding with another vehicle in Samrala

2
Punjab

Woman assaulted, paraded semi-naked in Punjab's Tarn Taran; 4 arrested

3
Trending

‘Alexa, bark’: 13-year-old girl fends off monkey attack by her presence of mind in Uttar Pradesh

4
Uttar Pradesh

PM Modi tears into Congress manifesto at Saharanpur rally

5
Amritsar

Former Indian envoy, now BJP candidate, Taranjit Sandhu faces protest in Amritsar’s Ajnala during campaign rally

6
Himachal

Congress’ Abhishek Manu Singhvi moves Himachal High Court challenging his defeat in Rajya Sabha poll through draw of lots

7
Trending

Pakistan cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup; watch videos

8
India

China-based hackers will disrupt India elections with AI-generated content, warns Microsoft

9
Punjab

Delhi High Court to hear on April 8 transfer plea in 1994 triple murder case against former Punjab top cop Sumedh Saini

10
India

NIA arrests blast suspects amid mob attack in West Bengal; political slugfest between TMC, BJP

Don't Miss

View All
Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man
Trending

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man

Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Top News

‘Akin to Muslim League, Left ideologies’: PM Modi takes swipe at Congress manifesto

‘Akin to Muslim League, Left ideologies’: PM Modi takes swipe at Congress manifesto

Says party has drifted far from Freedom Movement era

Democracy being ‘disrobed’, Sonia invokes Mahabharata

Democracy being ‘disrobed’, Sonia Gandhi invokes Mahabharata

Comments by lawyers on court verdicts, cases a disturbing trend: CJI

Comments by lawyers on court verdicts, cases a disturbing trend: CJI

Singhvi challenges defeat in RS poll through draw of lots

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi challenges defeat in RS poll through draw of lots

ACP, his gunman die as SUVs collide head-on near Samrala

ACP, his gunman die as SUVs collide head-on near Samrala

One side of highway had been blocked by farmers


Cities

View All

4 robbers loot Rs 12 lakh from ICICI Bank branch on Tarn Taran road in Amritsar

4 robbers loot Rs 12 lakh from ICICI Bank branch on Tarn Taran road in Amritsar

Tarn Taran: Four held for parading woman ‘naked’

Man shot at, injured by 3 assailants

Deadline to deposit licensed weapons extended by 9 days

BJP candidate faces wrath of farmers at village near Ajnala

Checks at inter-state border to curb influx of illicit liquor

Checks at inter-state border to curb influx of illicit liquor

Chandigarh: Centre notifies Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary eco-sensitive zone on Haryana side

Chandigarh: Centre notifies Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary eco-sensitive zone on Haryana side

Woman hacked to death at Kharar residence

Chandigarh: System to monitor liquor supply soon

INDIA VOTES 2024: Install IP cameras at liquor vends to monitor sale, stock: Mohali DC

INDIA VOTES 2024: Will press NOTA if villages not developed, says forum

ED partial, silent against BJP and allies, says Atishi

ED partial, silent against BJP and allies, says Atishi

AAP minister has become a fabulist: BJP

Saxena suspends assistant prof accused of sexual harassment

Lieutenant-Governor took two months to take action: Govt

Plaint against Kejriwal’s wife for sharing court’s audio recordings

23 ltrs of illicit liquor seized, 3,200 kg lahan destroyed

23 ltrs of illicit liquor seized, 3,200 kg lahan destroyed

SDMs review preparations for wheat procurement in mandis

Parents forced to buy complete set of books, face harassment

Railway Board official visits Rail Coach Factory

Four teams make it to hockey semifinals on Day 2

Unending wait, contractor leaves 25-km Southern Bypass project

Unending wait, contractor leaves 25-km Southern Bypass project

ACP, his gunman die as SUVs collide head-on near Samrala

Two days ago, ACP (East) Sandeep celebrated birthday with colleagues

CIA nabs Bihar native with illegal weapon

Man held for impregnating stepdaughter

Submit details of tenants, domestic helps: Patiala District administration

Submit details of tenants, domestic helps: Patiala District administration

Special lecture on Rajasthan held

Fatehgarh Sahib resident arrested with smack

MLA Rai reviews canal repair work