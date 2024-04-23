Modi’s 3rd term a must to make India developed nation: Himachal ex-CM

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 22

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur today held public meetings in favour of BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut in the Seraj Assembly constituency of Mandi district. He sought public support for her in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Thakur, while addressing a gathering at Sharti village in Seraj, said, “What Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done at the Centre in the past 10 years has not been done by anyone before. To accelerate the pace of development, the countrymen have taken up the responsibility of making Narendra Modi win for the third time. The BJP is going to win more than 400 seats in the country. Himachal has also joined the mission to ensure the BJP’s win on all four Lok Sabha seats as the only guarantee of development in India is if Modi becomes Prime Minister again.”

He appealed to the public to vote in large numbers for Kangana in the elections. He said, “Women, youth, farmers and the poor are Modi’s priorities. The Prime Minister is always committed to the development of all sections of society. The BJP is determined to make India a developed and self-reliant country and has come up with a resolution letter in this regard. Plans ranging from making three crore women ‘lakhpati didis’, implementing the Nari Shakti Vandan Act, improving the agricultural sector for farmers, doubling their income and connecting products to the global market with new technology will change the lives of farmers.”

“The Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana will convert one crore houses into electricity bill-free and free e-vehicle charging stations. India will establish itself as a hub of green energy, electronic, pharmaceutical, food and infrastructure in the future, which is necessary to make it a developed nation,” he added.

