INDIA VOTES 2024: Over 4 lakh Chamba voters to cast ballot, control rooms set up

Chamba, May 31

District Chamba is all set for the upcoming Lok Sabha voting scheduled for June 1, Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Electoral Officer Mukesh Repswal said on Friday. He added, “Elaborate arrangements have been put in place to ensure smooth conduct of polling.”

Dry day today A dry day has been declared till 6 pm today

Sale and distribution of alcohol shall be prohibited

Control rooms have been established at the district headquarters and at each sub-divisional headquarters to ensure seamless communication and coordination during the polling process Male voters 2,06,967 Female voters 2,02,258 Third gender voters 2 New voters after March 30 8,059

Addressing a press conference, Repswal said that 631 polling stations have been set up across 621 location across the district of which, 20 polling stations are categorised as ‘critical’, requiring additional security measures.

“These include seven in the Churah Assembly constituency, one in Bharmour, two in Chamba, six in Dalhousie and four in Bhattiyat,” he said.

The Deputy Commissioner said that there were a total of 4,09,227 voters in the district. The Churah Assembly segment has 81,752 voters, Bharmour 80,941, Chamba 86,738, Dalhousie 78,249 and Bhattiyat 81,547.

He said that voters can use their photo ID or any of 12 other documents authorised by the Election Commission of India to cast their votes. These include Indian passport, driving licence, service identity card, bank/post office passbook with photo, PAN card, health insurance smart card; etc.

To manage polling efficiently at centres with more than 1,200 voters, an additional polling officer has been assigned. Furthermore, 395 polling stations will have webcasting facilities monitored from a control room set up at the Chamba district headquarters. Due to the lack of telecommunication facilities at 68 polling stations, particularly in the Bharmour Assembly area, wireless communication arrangements have been made.

Control rooms have been established at the district headquarters and at each sub-divisional headquarters to ensure seamless communication and coordination during the polling process. EVMs from Chamba and Churah will be transported to the strong room at Millennium Polytechnic College at Sarol on the evening of June 1, while EVMs from Bharmour, Bhattiyat, and Dalhousie will arrive by 10 am on June 2.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav said that all necessary security arrangements are in place, including the deployment of four companies of paramilitary forces and one company of Himachal Home Guards. Additional security personnel have been stationed at various checkpoints and monitoring teams, and vigilance has been heightened in border areas adjoining Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir. The EVM strong room at Sarol will have a three-layer security system comprising paramilitary forces, Himachal Pradesh Police and Chamba District Police.

Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Repswal urged all eligible voters in the district to fulfil their civic duty by participating in the electoral process on June 1.

