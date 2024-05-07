INDIA VOTES 2024: Security beefed up in Chamba ahead of polls

Our Correspondent

Chamba, May 6

In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the police authorities have intensified vigilance along the borders of Chamba district and other areas.

Due to security concerns, especially along the borders of Chamba with the neighbouring states and certain sensitive regions, the police have completely sealed the borders with Jammu and Kashmir, including bridges over the Ravi from Khairi to Churah.

Similar monitoring is also being conducted along the borders with Punjab.

Chamba Deputy Commissioner and District Electoral Officer Mukesh Repaswal emphasised the robust security arrangements made during the Lok Sabha elections.

“The Police administration has been instructed to conduct patrolling day and night, not only along the borders but also in other areas, to maintain peace amidst the election activities,” the DC said.

Meanwhile, stringent checks and monitoring are being enforced on all vehicles entering and leaving the state and district. Buses plying from neighbouring states are being thoroughly inspected and private vehicles are being subjected to detailed scrutiny, including checking the contents of goods transported, to ensure peace prevails amidst the election frenzy.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav said in view of the Lok Sabha elections, the police have increased surveillance throughout the district and heightened security arrangements along borders.

“Additional police personnel have been deployed for round the clock vigil and patrolling along the district borders. All vehicles coming from external states are allowed entry into the borders only after thorough inspection,” he said.

From the security point of view, the border areas of Chamba are sensitive and vulnerable to terror attacks. The district shares about 200-km border with Jammu and Kashmir and in the past, several terror incidents have been reported in the district.

Two people were killed in Jalari village in 1994, two shepherds from the Langera area abducted and murdered in 1995 and two cops were shot dead in Mansa Dhar in 1996 by terrorists.

The bloodiest of all was the Kalaban and Satrundi massacre of 1998, when terrorists killed 35 labourers involved in construction of Chamba-Pangi road.

It serves as a reminder of the perpetual threat faced by Chamba.

