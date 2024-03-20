INDIA VOTES 2024: Sirmaur steps up vigil, deputes 2.4K cops for poll duty

Our Correspondent

Nahan, March 19

With the Lok Sabha elections looming, the Sirmaur Police have shifted into a high gear, ensuring strict vigilance to prevent any disruptions during the electoral process. Focused on maintaining peace and impartiality, the district police have finalised the plans to conduct free and fair polls. The police are also prepared to tackle any challenges that may arise during the elections.

According to police sources, there are currently 11 history-sheeters in the bordering district of Sirmaur, but this number is expected to increase soon as more individuals involved in criminal activities come to light. The police was actively uncovering the histories of these individuals to maintain law and order in the district. Efforts are underway to increase the scrutiny of anti-social elements by intensive profiling of such individuals.

The Sirmaur police have apprehended three out of the 29 declared criminals in the district, while intensified efforts are underway to capture the remaining 26, to ensure no disruption during the electoral process.

Sirmaur district, shares over 223 km-long borders with Uttarakhand and Haryana, and touches Uttar Pradesh for 2 km. As it shares borders with other states, the district police face several challenges in maintaining law and order in the area.

For the elections, the district police have been in constant contact with law enforcement agencies in neighbouring states. Meetings have been held with senior officials from neighbouring states in the last two months, where data sharing and collaborative efforts to combat inter-state crimes, including gang activities, mining, and illicit liquor trade, were discussed.

For election security, the police have designated 19 checkpoints in border areas, where state police and the CRPF, will remain deployed around the clock. The security agencies are ensuring comprehensive security measures to curb any untoward incident in the vast inter-state border area.

There are 8,004 licensed firearm holders in the district, and the Police Department has urged all license holders to deposit their weapons at police stations. While some citizens have already started depositing their weapons, the police were making efforts to ensure full compliance within a month. Exceptions may be granted in certain cases, subject to approval from the administration.

The police department has deployed a total of 2,406 personnel in the district, including 1,150 district police personnel and around 670 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel. Additionally, at least Indo-Tibet Border Police (ITBP) personnel have been deployed for patrolling and maintaining peace in the area.

Sirmaur SP Raman Kumar Meena said the administration and the Police Department’s is committed to conduct the Lok Sabha elections peacefully and impartially. He assured that the administration and police would work together seamlessly to ensure the successful completion of the election process. SP Meena emphasised that the police have prepared a comprehensive plan for the elections and were diligently managing security arrangements, while keeping a close watch on the anti-social elements.

Challenges for inter-state border district

There are currently 11 history-sheeters in Sirmaur, but this number is expected to rise soon as more individuals involved in criminal activities come to light. Efforts are underway to increase the scrutiny of anti-social elements by intensive profiling of such individuals

The district police have apprehended three out of the 29 declared criminals in the district, while intensified efforts are underway to capture the remaining 26, to ensure no disruption during the electoral process

Sirmaur shares over 223 km-long borders with Uttarakhand and Haryana, and touches Uttar Pradesh for 2 km. As it shares borders with other states, the district police face several challenges in maintaining law and order in the area. Meetings have been held with senior officials from neighbouring states in the last two months

The police have designated 19 checkpoints in border areas, where state police and the CRPF, will remain deployed around the clock

The Police Department has deployed a total of 2,406 personnel in the district, including 1,150 district police personnel and around 670 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel. At least 27 to 28 Indo-Tibet Border Police (ITBP) personnel have also been deployed

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha #Nahan #Sirmaur