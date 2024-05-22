INDIA VOTES 2024: The aged and disabled start voting through postal ballot

Our Correspondent

Kinnaur, May 21

The District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner, Kinnaur, Amit Kumar Sharma, said the facility of voting from home through postal ballots had been provided May 21 onwards for senior citizens above 85 years and persons with more than 40 per cent disability.

DEO Sharma said this facility would be available till May 26. Sharma visited the house of a senior citizen, the 88-year-old Inder Dev, in Kothi village of Kalpa Development Block, to review the voting process. He urged elderly voters to exercise their right to franchise.

69 vote via ballot in Nurpur segment

Sixty-nine people cast their vote in complete secrecy on the first day of the launch of the voting facility by the Election Commission of India during the Lok Sabha elections for voters with over 40 per cent disability and for those above 85 years in Nurpur Assembly constituency on Tuesday.

The facility would be provided to voters from May 21 to May 25. Assistant Election Officer (SDM) Gursimar Singh said seven teams had been constituted by the District Election Officer to provide this facility to residents.

He said on the first day, 44 voters above 85 years of age and 25 physically challenged cast their votes from home. He said 225 voters above 85 years and 58 people with physical disabilities had applied on Form 12D for the home voting facility.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kinnaur