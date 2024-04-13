Vikramaditya may be part of my team in future: Kangana Ranaut

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, April 12

Kangana Ranaut, BJP candidate from the Mandi parliamentary constituency, today said anybody would have felt glad if he or she was compared with a national-level leader, but my younger brother Vikramaditya Singh got upset when I called him ‘Chhota Pappu’. She said words like ‘Raja beta’ and ‘Raja babu’ were not derogatory but words like tainted, impure and characterless were offensive.

Calls on Maheshwar in Kullu Kangana Ranaut called on former MP Maheshwar Singh at his residence in Kullu on Friday. Maheshwar had decided to support Kangana after showing initial displeasure over being ignored for ticket by the party

The Bollywood actor held discussions with the former MP after which both attended the BJP Anusuchit Jati Morcha meeting at Dhalpur

The former MP said: “I will continue my public service as a soldier of the BJP, whether I am given any post or not.” He urged the party workers to make Kangana Ranaut victorious

Kangana, while addressing BJP workers at the Atal Sadan here, said that PWD Minister Vikramaditya had also been doing rounds of the BJP office in New Delhi and in future he could be in her team. She added, “I don’t require a certificate from Vikramaditya that I am a Himachali. He was irked after realising how farsighted and brainy I am. The predicament of the state government is visible in 15 months.”

She said that Vikramaditya made a false allegation that she consumed beef but when asked to substantiate, he commented that nobody was concerned about her eating habits. She added, “He questioned my character and when I showed it to him on Thursday, he said I should talk on issues and not personal things.”

Kangana said, “Where is the pension scheme, Rs 1,500 monthly grant to women, employment to five lakh youth, mobile health vans and the milk procurement scheme as guaranteed by the Congress before the 2022 Assembly elections.” She added that she had supported the Prime Minister since 2014 and though she was not a BJP member, she was always dedicated to the part. Due to this reason she was targeted and her house in Mumbai was raided and demolished.

She said the spark of consciousness aroused by Narendra Modi for ‘Sanatan’ and ‘Hindu Rashtra’ had become a fire burning in our hearts. She called herself ‘Mandi ka Modi’ and sought support from the voters in strengthening the hands of Narendra Modi. She added, “Aayega to Modi hi and my victory will be the victory of common people and Modi. We will fight for development.”

She urged party workers to ensure her victory by a historic margin. Kangana added that she had forgotten that she was a heroine and all BJP members were equal.

