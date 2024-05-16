Vikramaditya Singh promises a new hospital in Kullu

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, May 15

Vikramaditya Singh, Congress candidate from the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency, today said that politics was not a part-time job and “one should be ready to devote full time to serve people”. He added that a medical college was required in Kullu and he would make efforts to get one established in the district.

The PWD Minister, while addressing an election rally at Dojak village in the Lug valley of Kullu district, alleged that BJP candidate Kangana Ranauat was sure to return to Mumbai after the elections as she had stated that she would not quit the film industry. He added that now it was for the public to decide what kind of leader they want.

He said that only Kangana could understand the statements she was giving on public platforms. He added, “Sometimes, she says that the third world war has been precluded because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sometimes she says that Sardar Patel did not know English. Only she can tell more about the meaning of her words.”

Vikramaditya said that Kangana should talk on the issues of Mandi and present her vision for Mandi before the public “but she talks big like a film star”. He added, “The Congress has a clear vision for the state and there are various development issues in the Mandi parliamentary constituency as well. These issues will be raised prominently with the Central Government. The refund of Rs 9,000 crore deposited under the New Pension Scheme to the Himachal Government will also be discussed with the Central Government.”

He claimed that people were getting the benefits of many schemes started by the Congress government in Himachal. He added, “The BJP claims that it has a double engine government but it could not bring a railway line to Mandi or set up an international airport in the constituency, as the BJP candidate is now assuring people.”

Vikramaditya said, “We need to protect the deity culture of the region and remain on alert as some people may try to hurt our religious beliefs and traditions. Consuming beef is not the tradition of the Devbhoomi.” He also addressed gatherings in Maharaja, Manikaran and Kharal valleys.

