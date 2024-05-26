INDIA VOTES 2024: What’s your excuse?

Our Correspondent

Chamba, May 25

As part of the democratic fervour, two centenarian voters exercised their franchise through the home voting facility, introduced by the Election Commission of India for the first time, in the Bhattiyat Assembly segment of Chamba district today.

A resident of Rakhodi village, 107-year-old Rehlo Devi, exercised her franchise with the assistance of a polling party that visited her home. Similarly, 104-year-old Reshmo Devi from Dugh village also voted from her home.

“Despite their age, Rehlo and Reshma’s determination to exercise their rights serves as a testament to the enduring spirit of democracy among citizens. Their act not only underscores the importance of civic engagement, but also highlights the Election Commission’s efforts to ensure inclusivity in the electoral process,” said Chowari SDM Paras Aggarwal.

He added that eight polling parties have been deployed in the Bhattiyat Assembly constituency to ensure that 425 elderly voters could cast their ballots. Nearly 80 per cent of the target has been achieved so far. For the remaining voters, the campaign will resume on May 26.

Aggarwal also said essential service voters, including those in health, railways, jails and police departments, and drivers and conductors could vote at the SDM office’s courtroom polling centre from May 26 to May 28.

1.2K cast votes from home

Meanwhile, by May 24, a total of 1,267 absentee voters across all the Assembly constituencies in Chamba district exercised their right to vote.The information was provided by Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Mukesh Repaswal.

The DC said in line with the guidelines from the Election Commission of India, mobile polling parties were providing the convenience of voting at home for voters aged 85 and above, as well as for disabled voters.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Chamba