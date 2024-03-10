Indian Air Force evacuates patient

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 9

The Indian Air Force today evacuated a seriously ill resident from the high altitude Keylong region of the state.

The IAF received a requisition from the Government of Himachal Pradesh today for an evacuation sortie from Stingri Helipad, located at an elevation of 11,000 feet. The patient, aged 63, a resident of Beeling village (Keylong) was reported in a critical condition and immediate intervention was required to shift him to Bhuntar airfield in Kullu for specialised medical treatment. Recent incessant snowfall and landslides had resulted in these remote areas getting cut off from the lower valleys.

The IAF despatched an MI-17 V5 helicopter and airlifted two patients and medical team from the Stingri Helipad to Bhuntar airfield. The helicopter landed at Bhuntar with the patients at around 11 am.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Indian Air Force