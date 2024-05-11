 Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur : The Tribune India

  Himachal
  Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

Local administration warns tourists not to venture on the Churdhar track without information

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sirmaur Sumit Khimta informed that reports of two NRI women tourists being stuck at Teesri forests were received last evening by the district administration.



Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, May 11

Indian Air force rescued two NRI women tourists in their Cheetah helicopter from the thick forests of Teesri village enroute Churdhar tracking route in Sirmaur, on Saturday morning at 6.30 am.

They had ventured on this track on Friday but were stuck in Teesri. One of them who had suffered from a spinal injury failed to negotiate the tough climb.

Nohradhar police received information about the duo at 4.00 pm following which they proceeded to rescue the women.

A team of state disaster response force also reached Teesri to rescue them.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sirmaur Sumit Khimta informed that reports of two NRI women tourists being stuck at Teesri forests were received last evening by the district administration. They coordinated with the home ministry, air force, ministry of external affairs and local officials for their safe rescue as it involved NRI women.

Arrangements were made to airlift them at 11.00 am, informed DC Sumit Khimta.

The women were traced about 10 kms beyond the base camp by the district administration last night.

They have been identified as Richa Abhay Sonawane and Sonia Rattan. Richa is a native of West Bengal who was born in Darjeeling in 1980. The other woman, Sonia, was born in India in 1978. She had undergone a spinal surgery after suffering from an injury.

Both are citizens of the US. After being rescued, they were sent to a hospital in Chandigarh for treatment.

SDM Sangrah Sunil Kaith had rushed to Teesri with a team, comprising DSP Sangrah Mukesh Kumar, doctors and other staff members after receiving information.

After examining the women, Shalini Negi provided medical aid to them.

The local administration has warned tourists not to venture on the track without informing them and stick to the main track to ensure safety.

