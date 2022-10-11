Indian Army win North zone volleyball event

Our Correspondent

Kullu, October 10

The Dasehra Sports Festival-2022 concluded at the Rath Ground in Dhalpur today. Six teams participated in the North Zone Volleyball Competition in which the Indian Army team stood first and the Haryana Police team stood second. The “Best Player” title was won by Prince Koundal.

In the district-level volleyball event, the first place was won by Neoli-A and the second place was secured by the team of Nasogi. “Best Taker” was Akash of Neoli-A and “Best Lifter” Luder of Nasogi.

In rural kabaddi men’s competition, the first place was won by Babeli and second by Himri. Ajay Kumar was the “Best Raider” and Neeraj Thakur the “Best Catcher”. In women’s kabaddi, the first place was won by Rupi Valley Star and the second by the Rimjhim Kais team. Oma Thakur was the “Best Raider” and Aanchal Thakur the “Best Catcher”. In the tug-of-war, the first place was won by Mahila Mandal, Kharga, and the second place by Mahila Mandal, Janahal.