Indian climber Baljeet Kaur scales two 8,000m peaks in Nepal in two weeks

Kathmandu, May 13
A 27-year-old Indian woman on Thursday set a record for conquering two mountain peaks in Nepal above 8,000 metres within two weeks.
Baljeet Kaur from Himachal Pradesh conquered Mt. Kanchenjunga (8,586m) on Thursday morning at 4:20 (local time), said Pasang Sherpa, director of Peak Promotion Pvt Ltd.
"After successfully scaling the mountain peak she has arrived at Camp III and is now descending towards the base camp," said Sherpa.
Earlier, she had climbed Mt. Annapurna I (8,091m) on April 28. This is her second 8,000m plus mountain this season, according to Sherpa.
"Now she is preparing to attempt the world's highest peak, Everest and Lhotse (8,516m) soon," he said.
Last week, Priyanka Mohite from Maharashtra became the first Indian woman to have scaled five peaks, all above 8,000 metres.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Food, oil prices push inflation to 8-year high
Soars to 7.79 per cent in April from 6.95 per cent in March ...
Police academy drug probe hints at role of at least 8 cops; 2 held under NDPS Act so far
5 constables, 2 head constables, Class IV worker involved
US in close touch with India on standing up against Russian aggression: White House
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says she is sure Presi...
CBI dismisses its 4 SIs for fake raid in Chandigarh
Demanded Rs 25 lakh from owners of IT firm