Indian literature guiding light for world: Governor

Shimla, November 3

During a three-day international conference that kicked-off at the Indian Institute of Advanced Studies (IIAS) in Shimla today, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said Indian literature and science have the potential to guide the whole world.

Scholars from all over the country are participating in this conference, organised on the theme: “In the cause of literature and science; learned societies of modern India”. “The learned societies of modern India including various vernacular societies are playing an important role in the development of science and literature,” the Governor said.

He said it was a matter of pride that Indian culture, customs and traditions were being followed globally. “We need to preserve it and hand it over to the coming generations. It is the responsibility of all of us to guide the new generation by registering their participation in the preservation and promotion of Indian cultural heritage,” Shukla said, adding that India is on the path of becoming a superpower and regaining its glory under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

