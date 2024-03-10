Indians dominate Asian rafting event at Sunni

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 9

Indian teams dominated the Asian River Rafting Championship that was being organised near Basantpur at Sunni Tehsil in Shimla district. The Indian teams won prizes in various categories of the championship.

A total of 16 teams from six countries, including Iraq, Iran, Nepal, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan and India, participated in this competition. The championship was organised by the Department of Tourism and Civil Aviation in collaboration with the World Rafting Federation.

In the mixed category, team India won the first prize after it finished the race in 92.18 seconds, Raiwala’s team stood second, while Uttarakhand secured the third place.

In the men’s category, Nepal’s team won the first prize, followed by Belgaum’s team and Raiwala’s team won the third prize.

In the women’s category, Iran’s team won the first prize, Uttarakhand team won the second prize while Dehradun’s team won the third prize.

The closing ceremony of the championship was held here today. World Rafting Federation President Danilo Barmaz felicitated the winners.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nepal #Shimla