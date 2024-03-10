Indians dominate Asian rafting event at Sunni

Shimla, March 9
Indian teams dominated the Asian River Rafting Championship that was being organised near Basantpur at Sunni Tehsil in Shimla district. The Indian teams won prizes in various categories of the championship.
A total of 16 teams from six countries, including Iraq, Iran, Nepal, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan and India, participated in this competition. The championship was organised by the Department of Tourism and Civil Aviation in collaboration with the World Rafting Federation.
In the mixed category, team India won the first prize after it finished the race in 92.18 seconds, Raiwala’s team stood second, while Uttarakhand secured the third place.
In the men’s category, Nepal’s team won the first prize, followed by Belgaum’s team and Raiwala’s team won the third prize.
In the women’s category, Iran’s team won the first prize, Uttarakhand team won the second prize while Dehradun’s team won the third prize.
The closing ceremony of the championship was held here today. World Rafting Federation President Danilo Barmaz felicitated the winners.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...
Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh
The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission ...