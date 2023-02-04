India's 1st hydrogen train likely on Shimla-Kalka rail line by December

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 3

The country’s first hydrogen-powered train may run on the heritage Kalka-Shimla railway line by the end of this year. The Union Railway Minister had made announcement to this effect recently.

The train will run on hydrogen fuel, which is a green fuel with zero carbon emission. Three hydrogen gas stations will be established at Shimla, Barog and Kalka railway stations. As per the government, the hydrogen train project has been expedited and is expected to be completed by December this year.

After it is launched on the Kalka-Shimla railway line, the project will be expanded to other locations in the country.

Mandeep Bhatia, Divisional Railway Manager, Ambala division, Northern Railways, told The Tribune, “We have already started work on the project. An estimated budget of Rs 870 crore has been earmarked for the hydrogen train project on the Kalka-Shimla railway line. Three hydrogen gas stations will be established and the train with seven coaches is expected to run on the line by the end of this year.”

He said, “New railway lines will be set up and rail infrastructure will be upgraded in HP. A budget of Rs 1,000 crore has been allocated for the Bhanupali-Bilaspur railway line, Rs 452 crore for the Chandigarh-Baddi line and Rs 452 crore for the Nangal Dam-Talwara line.”

He said, “The hydrogen train will run on the narrow gauge line at a higher speed of 27 kmph from the present train’s speed of between 22 kmph and 25 kmph. It will also give a fillip to tourism in the state.”

