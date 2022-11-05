India’s first voter Shyam Saran Negi dies at 106, two days after voting for Himachal Assembly polls in Kinnaur's Kalpa

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 5

Shyam Saran Negi, the first voter of independent India passed away on Saturday at the age of 106 at his native place in Kinnaur. He had cast his vote for the 34th time on November 2 for the Himachal assembly polls.

Deputy Commissioner, Kinnaur Abid Hussain said Negi would be cremated with full honours at his village in Kalpa. He had always shown interest in taking part in the exercise to cast his vote in every election despite his frail health.

स्वतंत्र भारत के पहले मतदाता एवं किन्नौर से संबंध रखने वाले श्याम सरन नेगी जी के निधन की खबर सुनकर दुःखी हूं।



उन्होंने अपना कर्तव्य निभाते हुए 34वीं बार बीते 2 नवंबर को ही विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए अपना पोस्टल वोट डाला, यह याद हमेशा भावुक करेगी।



ॐ शांति! — Jairam Thakur (@jairamthakurbjp) November 5, 2022

In 1951, Negi was a member of the polling team and vividly remembers that he cast his first vote in Shonthong polling station and his polling party had to trek long distances to conduct polling in Purvani – Ribba – Moarang – Nesong over a period of 10 days.

“Youth should come forward to participate in the democratic process as it is not only our right but also our duty to participate in the elections by exercising our franchise,” he had said after casting his postal vote on November 2.

Negi (106), who has never missed any election in his life and has always visited a polling booth to vote, has decided to take the vote-from-home option due to ill-health. He cast his vote from his home at 3 pm on November 2, 2022. As has been the norm, the Election Commission will greet Negi. Negi was also made the brand ambassador by the Election Commission.

Negi had refused to take the EC’s 12-D facility that allows voters aged 80 years and above to vote from home. He had said he would travel to the polling booth on November 12 to cast his franchise. He returned the 12-D form to the state Election Department saying he was capable enough to visit a polling booth, something he had been doing each time post-Independence whenever elections were conducted.

The Election Department had welcomed Negi’s decision and had planned to organise a red-carpet welcome for Negi on the day of voting on November 12. The District Election Officer himself was to visit Negi’s house to pick him up and help “celebrate the great festival of democracy”.

The Election Department has introduced the facility of 12-D form for people above the age of 80 years. Under this scheme, anyone in the age bracket who wants to vote while staying at home can do so and the department will provide the vote-from-home facility. This facility is also available for differently abled people and Covid-19 patients.

