Indigo announces new Chandigarh-Dharamsala flight

Palampur, March 16

India’s low-cost air carrier Indigo has announced a non-stop flight between Chandigarh and Dharamsala from April 2. The airline will operate three weekly flights on the Chandigarh-Dharamsala circuit and back on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

The flight will depart from Chandigarh at 12.45 pm and land at Dharamsala at 1.50 pm. On the way back, it will leave the Gaggal airport at 14.10 pm and land in Chandigarh at 3.15 pm. A press note issued said that the airline had already started ticket booking on its official website www.goIndiGo.in or through its mobile app. Earlier, Indigo had started flights between Delhi and Dharamsala last year.

“We are pleased to announce the launch of direct flights between Chandigarh and Dharamsala, which will significantly reduce the travel time between the two cities. These flights will also offer customers from Dharamsala easy accessibility to key national and international destinations via Chandigarh. We remain committed to providing our customers with seamless connectivity through the 6E network and delivering on our promise of providing affordable, on-time, courteous and hassle-free travel experiences,” said Vinay Malhotra, head of Global Sales, Indigo.

Besides Indigo, SpiceJet and Air India are already operating two flights each on the Delhi-Dharamsala circuit daily. Air India also has a flight to Dharamsala via Chandigarh and back ever day. Indigo is the third airline operating on the Dharamsala-Delhi and Dharamsala-Chandigarh circuits.

The Gaggal airport is the busiest airport of Himachal Pradesh. Its airstrip is 1,372 m long and can accommodate only small 70-seater planes.

