IndiGo’s Delhi-Dharamsala flight from March 26

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, February 10

IndiGo today announced the launch of Dharamsala as its 78th domestic destination, marking the airline’s entry into Himachal Pradesh. It has announced to commence its Delhi-Dharamsala operations from March 26.

Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo, said, “We are pleased to announce Dharamsala as the 78th domestic destination. This will be IndiGo’s maiden destination in Himachal Pradesh. We have witnessed a strong demand for connectivity to Himachal Pradesh since the offset of Covid-19 as more and more people are now travelling to the hills during summer months and for work.”

“The direct Delhi-Dharamsala flights will connect Himachal with the rest of the country and international destinations in Asia, Middle East and Europe. We are committed to make flying a pleasant experience for our customers and will stay true to our promise of courteous, hassle-free, on-time and affordable travel,” he said.

At present, SpiceJet and Air India operate two flights each from Dharamsala to Delhi and vice versa daily. With IndiGo announcing to start services from March, there would be five flights a day plying daily from Dharamsala to Delhi and back.

Air India also operates Chandigarh-Dharamsala flight five days a week. The Gaggal airport was the only domestic airport in Himachal that has regular air connectivity. A proposal has been mooted for the airport’s expansion and the Centre has sanctioned Rs 400 crore for the project.