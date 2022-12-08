Indo-Tibetan tourism fest in Dharamsala on Dec 10-11

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, December 7

The Indo-Tibetan Friendship Association (ITFA), an organisation of Tibetans and Indian working in Dharamsala since 1995, will organise a tourism fest on December 10 and 11. The fest will feature Tibetan and Indian cultural events.

Sanjeev Gandhi, executive member of ITFA and coordinator of the fest, said tourism had been lean since the outbreak of the pandemic. The ITFA, which included Tibetans and locals as members, decided to take the onus of organising the event till the government help came in, he said.

Gandhi said the two-day event would be held on the premises of the Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts (TIPA), McLeodganj. President of the Tibetan government-in-exile Penpa Tsering was expected to inaugurate the event. Cultural teams of TIPA, the North Zone Cultural Centre and Government College, Dharamsala, would perform during the event.

He said a workshop on Kangra paintings would be held during the tourism fest. Various food stalls would be set up by local restaurants and people from outside the state to provide variety of cuisines to the visitors.

The ITFA has urged the Tourism Department to give publicity to their event in adjoining states too.