Indoor stadium in each Assembly soon: Anurag

Our Correspondent

Chamba, May 13

Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports, said indoor sports stadiums would be built in all five Assembly constituencies of the district.

Anurag was addressing a public meeting under the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) and Yuva Protsahan Parv at the Chowgan in Chamba on Friday.

He announced opening of 10 gyms in each Assembly constituency of the district and asked the youth to make the best use of the infrastructure to maintain physical strength. In the coming time, on the basis of utility, the number of stadiums would be increased, he maintained.

Anurag also inaugurated cricket centres in Chamba and Mehla, developed by the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA).

Kangra MP Kishan Kapoor, Forest Minister Rakesh Pathania, Deputy Speaker Hans Raj and local MLA Pawan Nayar also spoke on the occasion. Chief Whip Vikram Jaryal and MLA Jia Lal Kapoor were also present.