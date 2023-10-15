Indora, Fatehpur SDMs honoured for carrying out prompt rescue ops

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, October 14

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today honoured the SDMs of Indora and Fatehpur in Kangra district for carrying out relief and rescue operations following flashfloods in the Beas during the monsoon. Indora SDM Vishrut Bharti and Fatehpur SDM Surindera Thakur were honoured at a programme organised under the Smarth 2023 disaster management public awareness campaign of the State Disaster Management Authority in Shimla.

Kangra Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal, in a press note issued here, congratulated the SDMs for their achievements. He said that due to the sudden release of excessive water from the Pong Dam during the rainy season, a flood-like situation had emerged in Indora and ??Fatehpur subdivisions and many villages were submerged. In such a situation, the Indora and Fatehpur administrations immediately started relief and rescue operations with the help of the state government and the district administration.

Jindal said that in the rescue operations, soldiers of the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force, besides the NDRF and the SDRF saved the lives of a large number of people. More than 2,200 people (1,778 from Indora and 422 from Fatehpur) were safely evacuated and taken to relief camps.

