Indora school principal to present paper at Gujarat varsity

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, January 9

Mohan Sharma, principal of Government Girls’ Senior Secondary School, Indora (Kangra), will present a research paper at the national seminar being organised by Gujarat’s Vadodara University on January 11 and 12. The Education Department of Gujarat is going to host the event with the main theme of the Indian knowledge system in education.

The event will highlight the integration of the wisdom of traditional ‘Indian gurukul education’ into the global classrooms of the 21st century for holistic education. Sharma’s paper has been selected for its contribution to the field. Participants from various universities, colleges and schools from across the country will present their research papers on different topics.

