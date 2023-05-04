Indore college win basketball tournament

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 3

Daly College, Indore, lifted the trophy in the 18th Lady Honoria Lawrence Inter-School Basketball Tournament, which concluded at The Lawrence School, Sanawar, last evening.

Eight teams from across the country vied for the trophy. There were two teams of the host school, Daly College (Indore), Lawrence School (Lovedale), Ecole Globale (Dehradun), Pinegrove School (Dharmapur), The Shriram School (Delhi) and St Luke’s School (Solan). The host school, The Lawrence School, Sanawar, reached the semi-final stage beating The Shriram School, Delhi, in a neck-and-neck fight by a slender margin of just one point as the score card read 23-22.

In the final match, played between The Lawrence School (Lovedale) and Daly College (Indore), the latter trounced the Lawrence school Lovedale by a margin of 10 points. Earlier in the day, two semi-final matches were played in which Daly College had defeated the host school and Lawrence School (Lovedale) had defeated Ecole Globale School (Dehradun).

Soumya from Daly College (Indore) was declared the ‘Best Player’ of the tournament. Mahi was adjudged the ‘Best Cager’ of the final match. The highest scorer of the tournament was Anaaya from Lovedale, who scored a total of 89 points. Ashmin of Ecole Globale was awarded the title of the ‘Most Promising Player’ while Anaahat Chabra and Akshita Garg of The Lawrence School (Sanawar) were declared the ‘Best Players’.

Surbhi Garg, Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, Chandigarh, was the chief guest. Garg said, “It is not winning or losing that counts, what really counts is the will to make oneself the best version of yourself.” School Headmaster Himmat Singh Dhillon, felicitated Garg.