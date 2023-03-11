Industrial area for Paonta Sahib

Solan, March 10
An industrial area on a 300-bigha land will come up at Amboa in Paonta Sahib. The land will be transferred to the Industries Department from the HP Power Corporation.
Industries, Parliamentary Affairs and Ayush Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said this while addressing a gathering at Government Degree College, Bharli, in Paonta Sahib on the occasion of prize distribution function today.
He said new industrial area would provide employment to the educated youth. This will also speed up industrialisation in the state.
Chauhan said the Congress had announced opening of this college during its earlier tenure. The then Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh had opened schools in various villages to enable children get education.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Silicon Valley Bank is largest failure since financial crisis, billions stranded
FDIC to sell bank assets; 'chaos' reported amid withdrawals
Agri, health, education priority; Punjab FM presents Rs 1.96 lakh crore Budget
No new tax imposed; Rs 98,852 cr revenue target; estimated e...
Bipartisan bill introduced in US House to improve legal immigration
Introduced by Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi the Eliminatin...
After Seattle, caste battle now reaches Toronto
Last month, Seattle became the first US city to outlaw caste...