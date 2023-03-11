Industrial area for Paonta Sahib

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 10

An industrial area on a 300-bigha land will come up at Amboa in Paonta Sahib. The land will be transferred to the Industries Department from the HP Power Corporation.

Industries, Parliamentary Affairs and Ayush Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said this while addressing a gathering at Government Degree College, Bharli, in Paonta Sahib on the occasion of prize distribution function today.

He said new industrial area would provide employment to the educated youth. This will also speed up industrialisation in the state.

Chauhan said the Congress had announced opening of this college during its earlier tenure. The then Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh had opened schools in various villages to enable children get education.