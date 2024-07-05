Industrial area issues: Kala Amb locals march 17 km to submit memo to DC

Our Correspondent

Nahan, July 4

In a strong protest against the increasing levels of pollution, among other problems in the industrial area of Kala Amb, residents accompanied by a district council member marched 17 km to Nahan and submitted a memorandum to the Sirmaur Deputy Commissioner (DC) on Wednesday. Demanding a resolution to their problems within 10 days, they warned the DC of organising a hunger strike outside his office if their demands were not met.

Conversing with newsmen, they expressed their concern over the pollution and waste management in Kala Amb which, they claimed had become intolerable. They said industrial waste was being discarded on roads, creating significant hardships for the local community. Smoke from iron industries was creating problems for both drivers and residents, they stated.

The villagers reported that industrial waste was scattered throughout wards and villages. Another problem, they said, was that even small amounts of rain resulted in dirty water from industries flooding the streets and causing waterlogging. This was a health hazard for residents.

The locals also pointed out that despite the significant revenue generated from the industrial area, their issues were being ignored. They said they had urged the administration to take immediate and appropriate action.

The villagers also raised concerns about the deteriorating condition of the Kala Amb-Trilokpur road. Despite Mata Balasundari Temple being situated on the road, no steps had been taken to improve its condition.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Environment #Nahan #Pollution #Sirmaur