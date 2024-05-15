Industrial units polluting water bodies

INDUSTRIAL units in Baddi frequently discharge effluents into waterbodies here. Not only does this pollute the waterbodies, it is also a gross violation of norms. The firms running these units seem to have forgotten their responsibility towards the protection of the environment. The authorities concerned should take cognisance of this issue and penalise the erring industrial units.

Ranjit, Baddi

Traffic jams trouble students

THE stretch of the road leading up to Himachal Pradesh University is no stranger to frequent traffic jams. Traffic snarls have become a huge problem for students of the university, among others. Many students of the varsity are often late to their classes due to this problem. On Monday, several candidates, who were set to appear in the PhD entrance exams, were not able to reach the university on time. The police should find a proper solution to the issue at the earliest in public interest. Ridhima, Shimla

Broken streetlight a danger to pedestrians

A streetlight on the stretch of the road from the Chhota Shimla parking to Vikasnagar is malfunctioning, causing great inconvenience to the pedestrians who pass through this road. People have to walk through this pitch-dark road at night, leaving them worried for their safety. Pedestrians, especially children and the elderly, can get seriously injured if they suffer a fall in the dark. The authorities concerned should repair this streetlight on priority.

Vishal, Shimla

What our readers say

