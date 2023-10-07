Industrialists meet Sukhu, want taxes cut

Tribune News Service

Solan, October 6

The Baddi Barotiwala Nalagarh Industries Association (BBNIA) has requested the state government to reduce taxes, including the recent hike in the electricity duty (ED), the additional goods tax (AGT) on new products and permit fee on the buses transporting industry employees.

A 15-member delegation led by association president Rajiv Aggarwal met the Chief Minister and Industries Minister at Shimla last evening and urged them to consider their demands.

Aggarwal said, “The Chief Minister was highly receptive to the issues and has assured us that he would consider them on priority after looking into the matter in detail.” He said the issue of ED for new/expansion units would be examined by the state government and an assurance to keep the net power rate lower than the neighbouring states was given by the CM.

The industrialists requested the CM to withdraw cases related to the common effluent treatment plant against Baddi Infrastructure.

