Industrialists mull filing PIL over poor condition of Nalagarh road

Tribune News Service

Solan, October 25

Peeved at the poor condition of the Pinjore-Nalagarh road, which has been rendered unfit for plying, the Baddi Barotiwala Nalagarh Industries Association (BBNIA) is contemplating to file a public interest litigation (PIL) within a week, if the road is not repaired. Association president Rajiv Aggarwal said they would stage a protest in front of the office of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) at Shimla, if the repair work was not completed by October 31.

Notably, the road is being four-laned by the NHAI and the work has been assigned to a private contractor.

Aggarwal said the BBNIA had been regularly taking up the matter with the NHAI and the state government at various forums. In spite of best efforts, no action has been taken towards repair and maintenance of this section of the highway.

“Though the four-laning work of this road is in progress that does not mean that the existing road should not be maintained. The road is not motorable now as it is full of potholes,” Aggarwal said.

Association’s general secretary YS Guleria said, “Apart from causing damage to the vehicles, commuting on the potholed road is potentially dangerous and can cause accidents. Even the link roads on the three causeways constructed are full of potholes and not being metalled in spite of our repeated requests.”

“In the absence of regular repair work, the existing potholes were not only widening with each passing day, but these were also increasing the wear and tear of the vehicles,” said Aditya, a daily commuter.

The Pinjore-Nalagarh road is the lifeline of the industrial hub that houses 90 per cent of the state’s industry. “Commuters have to spend double the time in traversing this ill-maintained road due to its deplorable condition. It leads to wastage of time and fuel. Travelling on this road has become a major headache,” added Aditya.

#Baddi #Nalagarh #Pinjore #Solan