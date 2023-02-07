Infants, mothers' vaccination records go digital

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 6

The vaccination records of new mothers and children are going digital and will be available on the U-Win portal.

Solan and Sirmaur are among the select districts across the country where the Central Government has begun its pilot project to digitalise records.

There are a total of 390 cold chain points in the state, where over one lakh new born babies and about 1.27 lakh pregnant women are vaccinated annually. The portal will facilitate tracking of pregnant women and children for vaccination.

According to a government spokesperson, it has been developed on the lines of the CoWIN portal, which was used for keeping the record of Covid vaccination.

“Earlier, vaccination-related information was available only in the offline medium. But now the data of all the beneficiaries of the state will be available on the portal.” said the spokesperson.

“All government and private hospitals and labour room records are being linked with the portal to ensure accuracy,” added the spokesperson.

All beneficiaries will get complete information regarding vaccination schedule and venue through SMS. Moreover, they may get vaccinated in any state as the record of U-WIN portal will be available at the national level.