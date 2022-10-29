Inflation a global phenomenon: Avinash Rai Khanna, BJP in-charge of Himachal

The BJP has allotted ticket on the basis of the performance and winnability of the candidates. The defeat in the byelections last year was a lesson and the party had taken necessary corrective steps, says Avinash Rai Khanna, in-charge of BJP affairs for Himachal, in an interview with Bhanu P Lohumi. Excerpts:

The BJP has denied ticket to 10 sitting MLAs and changed the constituencies of two ministers. Why?

The party has allocated ticket on the basis of the performance of the MLAs, image of the candidates and feedback from workers as well as general public. There is no anti-incumbency against the government. Only those MLAs, who were facing resentment at the local level, have been denied ticket. The decision will benefit the party.

The party is facing rebellion in several constituenciess. How it plans to handle the situation?

Party leaders are trying to persuade rebels to withdraw their nominations in the larger interest of the BJP and the process will go on till tomorrow. The decision regarding leaders contesting against party candidates will be taken after the withdrawal process is over.

The Congress has made inflation and unemployment as major poll issues. How the BJP plans to counter these charges?

Inflation is a global phenomenon today. However, the BJP government has provided free ration, health facilities and LPG cylinders to people. Efforts have been made to launch projects in the state to generate employment. The bulk drug park will not only bring India and Himachal on the world map but also generate direct employment for 30,000 persons.

The BJP is against dynastic politics but still children of party leaders have been given ticket. What is your take on this?

Winnability was considered for ticket allotment. Children of BJP leaders, who have been given ticket, have carved a niche for themselves. They have been selected on the basis of merit and not family.

Booth-level party workers play a significant role. How are they reacting to new candidates?

The booth and mandal-level workers are united and enthusiastic about the Assembly elections. They have already started campaigning for the candidates.

The BJP lost byelections to the Mandi Lok Sabha seat and three Assembly constituencies last year. Will this have a bearing on the forthcoming elections?

The defeat in the byelections was an eye-opener. We have strengthened the party organisation and rectified mistakes. BJP candidates will get support from a large number of beneficiaries of the schemes of the Union and state governments.

Can the Aam Aadmi Party emerge as the third force in Himachal. What are the prospects of the Congress?

The experiment of a third front has never succeeded in Himachal and the Aam Aadmi Party has no base here. The graph of AAP is declining in Punjab. The Congress is leaderless, issueless and directionless.

