Inflation, joblessness gifts of BJP govt: Sachin Pilot

Tribune News Service

Mandi, November 8

Inflation and unemployment were the gifts of the BJP government to the people of the country, said Sachin Pilot, ex-Deputy CM of Rajasthan, here today. He was addressing a public meeting in favour of Congress candidate Ravi Thakur at Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district.

He said, “The BJP is in power at the Centre for the past eight years. So, it is not possible that the Centre did not provide assistance to the state government for development works. CM Jai Ram Thakur is not asking for votes on the report card of his government. It shows that it has failed to ensure development in Himachal.”

He said, “The Congress is committed to the welfare of the public. We have given 10 guarantees in our manifesto. We have decided to implement the old pension scheme for government staff,

Rs 1,500 to women aged between 18 and 60 years and create one lakh jobs every year. On coming to power, we will develop Lahaul and Spiti from tourism point of view.”

Later, Pilot addressed a public meeting in favour of Congress’ Mahesh Raj the in Karsog segment.

