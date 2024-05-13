Inform progress on Mandi bypass: Himachal Pradesh High Court to contractor

Our Correspondent

Shimla, May 12

The HP High Court has directed the Managing Director of M/s KMC Construction Ltd (contractor) to file a personal affidavit informing therein the progress of the work for the completion of the Mandi bypass. It also directed him to appear before the court on the next date and listed the matter for further hearing on May 16.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Sushil Kukreja directed the Deputy Commissioner, Kullu, also to file a personal affidavit regarding resolving the issue of parking of a large number of Volvo buses/cars/LMVs on the roadside in Manali, which is a cause of regular traffic hindrance.

The court also directed the Municipal Council, Manali, and the Taxi Union, Manali, to file affidavits regarding the directions issued to them in its previous order to maintain accounts regarding the parking fee that they are collecting since April 1, 2019.

In its previous order, the court had directed the NHAI to remove all encroachments from this national highway land, especially on the Kirtapur-Manali highway. The court passed the order on a PIL highlighting the issue of non-completion of widening of the Kiratpur-Manali National Highway.

