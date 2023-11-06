Inform when posts of nurse will be filled at Rohru hospital: High Court

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, November 5

The HP High Court has directed the state government to file a status report indicating therein when the posts of staff nurse and paramedical staff vacant in the Civil Hospital, Rohru, will be filled.

17 posts vacant Out of 31 posts of nurse, 17 are lying vacant. Likewise, out of nine posts of pharmacist, only three have been filled.

The Division Bench comprising Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua passed the order at the weekend on a petition taken up suo moto by the court as a public interest litigation on the basis of a news item regarding the shortage of paramedical staff in the Civil Hospital, Rohru.

It was reported in the news item that about 400 to 500 people visit the hospital everyday but due to paucity of paramedical staff, patients were constrained to move from one place to other for getting treatment. Out of 31 posts of nurse, 17 are lying vacant. Likewise, out of nine posts of pharmacist, only three have been filled.

It was reported in the news item that if a paramedical staff member goes on leave, doctors have to discharge his duty. Further, some of the nurses were engaged during the Covid period and if their services were discontinued, the working of the hospital would be hampered further.

The paramedical staff is under immense pressure and patients face difficulties in getting medication in the 100-bed hospital. People living in the vicinity of the hospital have apprised the local MLA about the situation but the Health Department has taken no action to fill vacant posts. While passing this direction, the court listed the matter for further hearing for November 16.

