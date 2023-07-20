Initiate rehabilitation work on a war footing: Thakur

Tribune News Service

Solan, July 19

Jai Ram Thakur, Leader of the Opposition, today said the state government should have initiated rehabilitation work on a war footing but it had little concern for people affected by flashfloods.

Thakur, who visited rain-affected areas in Parwanoo and Kasauli, said Congress leaders were busy professing that they had the blessings of various Central party leaders and hence were not concerned about the people of the state.

He said, “Many people have been deprived of potable water and are dependent on rainwater. Our government had connected villages by roads but this government has failed to maintain them. Roads were blocked by debris and those in need of medical aid failed to reach hospitals.”

He said the state government should understand the hardships faced by common people and provide them the much-needed aid.

Thakur met disaster-hit families and provided them relief kits. He said, “Thousands have been hit by the natural calamity. Many people have vacated their houses in villages for the fear of erosion. It will take a long time for them to tide over the losses.”

He said people in Solan had suffered colossal damage due to heavy rain. National highways as well as link roads were closed. “The supply of essential items to Shimla and Kinnaur districts has been hit as these are transported through Solan. It is, therefore, essential to restore the civil infrastructure at the earliest,” he added.

