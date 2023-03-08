Initiate tough action, BJP writes to Sukhu

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 7

BJP state spokesperson Ajay Rana today wrote a letter to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, urging him to take proactive steps to check Manikaran-like incidents in the state in future.

He said that a large number of tourists, apparently from Punjab, had gone on a rampage in Manikaran town in Kullu district on Sunday night and damaged the properties of local residents after a verbal spat with them. It was terrifying that Manikaran residents were targeted by a group of unruly tourists, he added.

Rana said miscreants involved in the incident at Manikaran should be identified and brought to book. There was need to install CCTV cameras at key locations on the road to keep tabs on traffic rule violators, he added.