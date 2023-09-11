Initiative for rural women

Chamba, September 10
Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan has launched a unique initiative, “My Pad My Right”, in the district. He said that the objective of the initiative was to promote better menstrual hygiene practices among rural women.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
G20: Eyeing One Future, 'milestone' summit wraps up
PM Modi pushes for expansion of UNSC | Announces virtual ses...
7 killed in road accident in Tamil Nadu
The victims were seated on the roadside when the accident ha...
Modi flags anti-India acts in Canada with Justin Trudeau
Trudeau’s plane suffers snag, flight delayed
Exiting BRI, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni tells Chinese Premier
Italy only G7 nation that signed up for initiative